“É forte demais”, diz mãe de bebê “morto” duas vezes
O recém-nascido foi dado como morto, encontrado se mexendo no necrotério e novamente internado. Ele morreu “de novo” no dia seguinte
Gabriela Moraes Schoenacher, 30 anos, e o marido, Moisés Sant’Anna, 34, perderam o filho Theo, de apenas 48 dias. E o sofrimento dos pais foi em dobro. O bebê foi declarado morto pelo Hospital Unimed em Foz do Iguaçu (PR). O atestado de óbito declarava que o menino tinha morrido por broncoaspiração, às 16h30 do último domingo (12/01/2020). À dor dessa perda devastadora, somou-se outra: o agente funerário responsável por recolher o corpo encontrou a criança se mexendo, cinco horas depois, no necrotério do hospital.
“Sofrer essa dor imensa duas vezes é forte demais”, afirmou Gabriela em entrevista à revista Crescer.
Segundo a mãe, Theo não tinha problemas, nasceu perfeito, cresceu bem no primeiro mês, mas não ganhou muito peso. “Por orientação do pediatra, estávamos entrando com complementação. Era apenas para ele recuperar o peso que não ganhou. No sábado [11/01/2020] à noite e no domingo [12/01/2020] de manhã, ao tomar a fórmula, ele vomitou e apresentou desconforto”, relatou Gabriela.
A criança deu entrada no hospital às 13h00 de domingo. Os médicos receitaram um remédio para vômito e soro para hidratar. “Enquanto tomava o soro, ele parou de respirar no meu colo. Tentaram reanimá-lo por 40 minutos, mas ele não resistiu e, às 16h30 foi declarado o óbito.”
Ainda de acordo com Gabriela, o agente funerário que foi buscá-lo viu que o bebê ainda vivo. “Foi ele que entrou em contato com a minha avó, que me ligou. O agente encontrou ele se mexendo, enrolado em um pano”, disse. Theo chegou a ser levado novamente à UTI, mas declarado morto – pela segunda vez – no dia seguinte.
O agente funerário alegou que um segurança já havia visto movimento duas horas antes e avisado um enfermeiro. Este, por sua vez, disse que seria um espasmo, reação à adrenalina tomada durante a reanimação. “Estamos sem acreditar. Theo era nosso primeiro filho. Eu já havia perdido um bebê em uma gravidez ectópica no ano passado”, disse Gabriela.
“Tem muita gente achando que foi um milagre, não mau atendimento. Eu quero justiça contra a instituição, para que ninguém mais passe por isso. Sofrer essa dor imensa duas vezes é forte demais”, finalizou.
Fonte: Metropoles
Três suspeitos de assalto foram mortos atropelados na Transamazônica em Uruará
Na manhã desta quinta-feira, 14 de novembro, três homens encapuzados foram encontrados mortos no km 209 da rodovia Transamazônica (BR-230) entre as cidades de
Uruará e Placas, sudoeste do Pará.
Os indivíduos usavam camisas amarradas na cabeça para cobrir o rosto, estavam em uma moto pop na cor preta ano 2018 e armados com um revólver calibre 32.
Segundo a polícia, os indivíduos ainda não foram identificados, mas entre eles está um elemento perigoso conhecido pelo vulgo Neném que era assaltante e havia saído do presídio de Altamira recentemente.
Destaques
Alta Floresta: 681 kg de peixes foram apreendidos pela PM Ambiental e Sedam
A apreensão ocorreu nesta sexta-feira (18), no Rio Guaporé divisa com a Bolivia município de Alta Floresta D” Oeste/RO.
Através de denuncia anônima a Polícia Militar Ambiental do 10º Batalhão PM em conjunta com SEDAM realizou uma operação logrando em êxito em apreender aproximadamente 681 kg de diversas espécies de peixes e foram apreendidos barco com motor e equipamento de pesca.
Os policiais após tomar ciência da denuncia e acionou a SEDAM para ajudar na operação onde flagrou dois homens que haviam acabado de encostar o barco com a quantidade de peixes que é ilegal, um dos pescadores é morador de Pimenteiras e estava ali realizando a pesca e comprado um pouco dos bolivianos.
Os pescadores não tinha autorização para realizar a pesca no referido local e de acordo com a lei estadual decreto 14.084-2009 que deverá o pescador conter em sua guia a quantidade de peixes, especificar as espécies, peso, embarcação nome, validade e outras coisas mais, coisa que eles não tinham.
Diante dos fatos e do flagrante foram pesados os peixes na presença dos policiais confirmando a quantidade de 681, haviam peixes sem cabeça, pintados, corvina, tucunaré, barbado e outras espécies, foram soltas varias tartarugas que estavam dentro de um saco que possivelmente seria levado pelos pescadores e consumido, os policiais apreenderam a embarcação, motor, tralha de pesca, e um pescador foi conduzido para delegacia de polícia civil de Alta Floresta juntamente com o material apreendido e os peixes.
Os peixes foram divididos para doação nas escolas publicas de Alta Floresta e Rolim de Moura onde as secretarias de educação receberam os peixes, a Politec de Rolim de Moura foi acionada e compareceu no local para realizar os procedimentos de praxe.
Fonte: Www.Rondonianews.com
